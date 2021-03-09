UrduPoint.com
US Capitol Police Agrees With Security Review Suggesting More Officers, Physical Barriers

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 03:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2021) US Capitol Police announced it agrees with a congressionally-mandated review that suggests hiring hundreds more officers and enhancing the physical security infrastructure on the Capitol grounds.

"The US Capitol Police looks forward to reviewing the detailed recommendations from Lt. General Russel Honore and his team," Capitol Police said on Monday. "We believe enhancements to the Capitol complex's physical infrastructure are required. We also agree we need to increase our manpower and overall response capabilities."

The release added that the Capitol Police will continue to work with congressional stakeholders and law enforcement partners to strengthen security measures.

The Capitol Security Review report, released earlier on Monday, recommends Congress and the Capitol Police board immediately adopt policies to better enable crisis decision-making and give the US Capitol Police chief the authority to make important decisions in an emergency, including requesting help from the National Guard.

The report also recommends that Congress authorize Capitol Police to hire an additional 350 police officers and authorize the Army Corps of Engineers to assess long-term improvements to perimeter fencing, security surveillance and sensor systems.

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi directed Honore to lead a task force that would conduct a six-week review of the security situation surrounding the January 6 Capitol incident in order to identify areas of improvement.

