US Capitol Police Arrest House Staffer for Carrying Gun Without License - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2021) US Capitol Police (USCP) said on Thursday they had arrested a staffer with the House Chief Administrative Office for carrying a gun without a license.

"This morning at approximately 7:40 am, our officers in the Longworth Building spotted the image of a handgun in a bag on the x-ray screen," the statement read.

The person to whom the bag belonged, identified as 57-year-old Jeffrey Allsbrooks, is a staffer with the House Chief Administrative Office.

"Allsbrooks told our officers he forgot the gun was in the bag," the statement added.

The USCP is investigating the incident and looking into what happened before, during and after detection of the gun, it said.