US Capitol Police Arrest Man With Knives, Machete Near Democratic National Committee HQ

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 08:09 PM

The US Capitol Police have arrested a man with knives and machete near the Democratic National Committee headquarters, the police said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2021) The US Capitol Police have arrested a man with knives and machete near the Democratic National Committee headquarters, the police said on Monday.

"This morning the United States Capitol Police arrested a California man who had multiple knives in his truck near the Democratic National Committee headquarters," the statement said.

