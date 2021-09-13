- Home
- World
- News
- US Capitol Police Arrest Man With Knives, Machete Near Democratic National Committee HQ
US Capitol Police Arrest Man With Knives, Machete Near Democratic National Committee HQ
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 08:09 PM
The US Capitol Police have arrested a man with knives and machete near the Democratic National Committee headquarters, the police said on Monday
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2021) The US Capitol Police have arrested a man with knives and machete near the Democratic National Committee headquarters, the police said on Monday.
"This morning the United States Capitol Police arrested a California man who had multiple knives in his truck near the Democratic National Committee headquarters," the statement said.