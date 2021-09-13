US Capitol Police Arrest Man With Knives, Machete Near DNC Headquarters

The US Capitol Police said on Monday that it has arrested a man possessing knives and machete near the Democratic National Committee headquarters

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2021) The US Capitol Police said on Monday that it has arrested a man possessing knives and machete near the Democratic National Committee headquarters.

"This morning the United States Capitol Police arrested a California man who had multiple knives in his truck near the Democratic National Committee headquarters," the statement said.

A patrol officer noticed a Dodge Dakota pickup truck with a swastika and "other white supremacist symbols" painted on it and pulled it over, the statement said.

"The truck did not have a license plate. Instead, a picture of an American flag was placed where the license plate should have been.

The Capitol Police officer pulled over the truck along the 500 block of South Capitol Street, SW. The officers noticed a bayonet and machete, which are illegal in Washington, DC, inside the truck," police said.

The authorities identified the driver as Donald Craighead, 44, from Oceanside, California, who was arrested on charges of possession of illegal weapons, the statement said.

"Craighead said he was 'on patrol' and began talking about white supremacist ideology and other rhetoric pertaining to white supremacy," the statement also said.

US Capitol police said it is not yet clear whether Craighead was planning to attend any protests.