UrduPoint.com

US Capitol Police Arrest Man With Knives, Machete Near DNC Headquarters

Muhammad Irfan 13 minutes ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 08:57 PM

US Capitol Police Arrest Man With Knives, Machete Near DNC Headquarters

The US Capitol Police said on Monday that it has arrested a man possessing knives and machete near the Democratic National Committee headquarters

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2021) The US Capitol Police said on Monday that it has arrested a man possessing knives and machete near the Democratic National Committee headquarters.

"This morning the United States Capitol Police arrested a California man who had multiple knives in his truck near the Democratic National Committee headquarters," the statement said.

A patrol officer noticed a Dodge Dakota pickup truck with a swastika and "other white supremacist symbols" painted on it and pulled it over, the statement said.

"The truck did not have a license plate. Instead, a picture of an American flag was placed where the license plate should have been.

The Capitol Police officer pulled over the truck along the 500 block of South Capitol Street, SW. The officers noticed a bayonet and machete, which are illegal in Washington, DC, inside the truck," police said.

The authorities identified the driver as Donald Craighead, 44, from Oceanside, California, who was arrested on charges of possession of illegal weapons, the statement said.

"Craighead said he was 'on patrol' and began talking about white supremacist ideology and other rhetoric pertaining to white supremacy," the statement also said.

US Capitol police said it is not yet clear whether Craighead was planning to attend any protests.

Related Topics

Police Washington Driver Man Oceanside United States From Dodge

Recent Stories

VC Kalil Ahmed prays for comedian Umar Sharif

VC Kalil Ahmed prays for comedian Umar Sharif

4 minutes ago
 KP Govt spends systematically on development of me ..

KP Govt spends systematically on development of merged districts: PA told

4 minutes ago
 Raja Basharat for strictly implementing law to cur ..

Raja Basharat for strictly implementing law to curb violence against women

4 minutes ago
 DIG directs SSPs to hold surprise visits of police ..

DIG directs SSPs to hold surprise visits of police stations

4 minutes ago
 Traders organize awareness creating walk against ' ..

Traders organize awareness creating walk against 'Ice Drug'

7 minutes ago
 Three member motorcycle lifters gang arrested

Three member motorcycle lifters gang arrested

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.