US Capitol Police Arrests Armed Man in Downtown Washington - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2021) US Capitol Police on Saturday arrested a Virginian man armed with a pistol in downtown Washington, CNN reported, citing a law enforcement source and a police report.

According to the channel, the man, identified as Wesley Allen Beeler, Front Royal, Virginia, stopped his pick-up truck near a police vehicle checkpoint, at the crossing of North Capitol and E Street NE, north of the Capitol building.

Beeler presented police officers with what he called an unauthorized inauguration credential. When the officers asked if Beeler was carrying any weapons, the man mentioned having a Glock semi-automatic pistol. The police confiscated the weapon, 509 rounds, as well as shotgun shells and a handgun magazine.

Beeler was arrested for possession of an unregistered firearm and ammunition, as well as other offenses.