UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Capitol Police Aware Of Plot To Breach Building By Militia Group On Thursday

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 09:22 PM

US Capitol Police Aware of Plot to Breach Building by Militia Group on Thursday

US Capitol Police said on Wednesday they were aware that a militia group is potentially potting an attack against Congressmen at the building on Thursday and has boosted security at the complex

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) US Capitol Police said on Wednesday they were aware that a militia group is potentially potting an attack against Congressmen at the building on Thursday and has boosted security at the complex.

"The United States Capitol Police Department is aware of and prepared for any potential threats towards members of Congress or towards the Capitol complex.

We have obtained intelligence that shows a possible plot to breach the Capitol by an identified militia group on Thursday, March 4," the police said in a statement.

The police have made significant security upgrades that include establishing a physical perimeter around the complex and increasing manpower, as well as working with local and Federal partners to stop any potential threats, the statement added.

Related Topics

Attack Police United States March Congress

Recent Stories

Posts on Navalny's Accounts Say He is in Detention ..

2 minutes ago

Lithuania Refuses to Extradite Tikhanovskaya to Be ..

2 minutes ago

WDD to observe Int'l Women's Day

5 minutes ago

US Designates Mexican National as Drug Trafficker ..

5 minutes ago

Man shot dead by unknown assailants in Lalkurti

16 minutes ago

Kashmiris rights outfit GPKSC UK felicitate Anas S ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.