US Capitol Police Aware of Plot to Breach Building by Militia Group on Thursday

US Capitol Police said on Wednesday they were aware that a militia group is potentially potting an attack against Congressmen at the building on Thursday and has boosted security at the complex

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) US Capitol Police said on Wednesday they were aware that a militia group is potentially potting an attack against Congressmen at the building on Thursday and has boosted security at the complex.

"The United States Capitol Police Department is aware of and prepared for any potential threats towards members of Congress or towards the Capitol complex.

We have obtained intelligence that shows a possible plot to breach the Capitol by an identified militia group on Thursday, March 4," the police said in a statement.

The police have made significant security upgrades that include establishing a physical perimeter around the complex and increasing manpower, as well as working with local and Federal partners to stop any potential threats, the statement added.