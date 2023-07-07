Open Menu

US Capitol Police Begin Planning Officer Body Camera Test Program - Reports

Published July 07, 2023

The US Capitol Police (USCP) are beginning to design a test program for the implementation of body cameras on their officers at the United States Capitol complex, FedScoop reported on Friday

"(USCP Chief Tomas Manger) believes that body-worn cameras are a great tool and the USCP is in the very early stages of planning for a pilot program that would be tailored to the unique considerations of the legislative branch," USCP communications director Tim Barber reportedly said in a statement.

The test program comes following an executive order signed by US President Joe Biden last year that orders Federal agencies to produce policies on the use of body cameras. However, USCP falls under the legislative branch of the US government, not the executive branch like most federal law enforcement agencies.

USCP does not currently use body cameras, Barber said.

The department has only started initial conversations on the matter, Barber added.

Some US lawmakers called on USCP to adopt body cameras following the January 6 Capitol riot, but the effort never came to fruition, the report said.

There may be other federal agencies that are not covered by Biden's executive order on body cameras, including the Office of Probation and Pretrial Services and the Government Publishing Office Police, the report said, citing Electronic Privacy Information Center attorney John Davisson.

Potential USCP adoption of body cameras raises privacy concerns, considering USCP's jurisdiction extends into neighborhoods around the Capitol, Davisson said. USCP ought to establish restrictions on the collection and use of recordings if they adopt body cameras, Davisson said.

