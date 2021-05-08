The US Capitol Police announed on Friday that it has begun implementing the recommendations detailed in an Office of Inspector General's counter-surveillance and threat assessments

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2021) The US Capitol Police announed on Friday that it has begun implementing the recommendations detailed in an Office of Inspector General's counter-surveillance and threat assessments.

"The United States Capitol Police has already taken significant steps to implement the recommendations detailed in the Office of Inspector General's (OIG) third flash report on counter-surveillance and threat assessments," Capitol POlice said.

ThCapitol Police said it has already documented training requirements for its agents and analysts, as well as reworked the intra-agency information sharing systems.

The OIG recommended the Capital Police reform their threat assessment section to be more like that of the US Secret Service. Whereas the Capitol Police has about 30 analysts and agents working roughly 9,000 cases a year, the Secret Service has more than 100.

The Capitol Police said fully implementing such a recommendation would necessarily require additional resources for new employees, training and equipment, as well as approval from Congressional stakeholders.