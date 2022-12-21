US Capitol Police Boosts Security Ahead of Potential Zelenskyy Visit - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) The US Capitol Police is stepping up security ahead of a potential visit to Washington by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Axios reported, citing multiple sources in the know.

Zelenskyy is expected to come to Washington on Wednesday in a first in-person visit since the beginning of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, the report said.

The Biden administration has not yet officially confirmed the visit will actually take place.