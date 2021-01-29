US Capitol Police Chief Demands Permanent Fencing, More Force to Guard Congress - Release

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) Permanent fences, back up forces and other "vast" improvements must be made to guard the Capitol Hill complex where both chambers of Congress meet following the storming of the building on January 6, acting Capitol Hill Police Chief Yogananada Pittman said in a press release on Thursday.

"In light of recent events, I can unequivocally say that vast improvements to the physical security infrastructure must be made to include permanent fencing, and the availability of ready, back-up forces in close proximity to the Capitol," Pittman said.

Pittman was appointed at least temporarily to head the Capitol Police on January 8, two days after the riot that led her predecessor to resign.

"In the days following January 6, 2021, with the assistance of our Federal and local law enforcement partners, and our Congressional stakeholders, the United States Capitol Police (USCP) has hardened the physical security across the Capitol Complex in order to further protect the Congress," Pittman noted.

Pittman said she would work with Congress on identifying the security improvements still necessary to ensure the safety and security of the Congress and the Capitol, the release said.