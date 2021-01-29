UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Capitol Police Chief Demands Permanent Fencing, More Force To Guard Congress - Release

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 01:20 AM

US Capitol Police Chief Demands Permanent Fencing, More Force to Guard Congress - Release

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) Permanent fences, back up forces and other "vast" improvements must be made to guard the Capitol Hill complex where both chambers of Congress meet following the storming of the building on January 6, acting Capitol Hill Police Chief Yogananada Pittman said in a press release on Thursday.

"In light of recent events, I can unequivocally say that vast improvements to the physical security infrastructure must be made to include permanent fencing, and the availability of ready, back-up forces in close proximity to the Capitol," Pittman said.

Pittman was appointed at least temporarily to head the Capitol Police on January 8, two days after the riot that led her predecessor to resign.

"In the days following January 6, 2021, with the assistance of our Federal and local law enforcement partners, and our Congressional stakeholders, the United States Capitol Police (USCP) has hardened the physical security across the Capitol Complex in order to further protect the Congress," Pittman noted.

Pittman said she would work with Congress on identifying the security improvements still necessary to ensure the safety and security of the Congress and the Capitol, the release said.

Related Topics

Police Capitol Hill United States January Congress

Recent Stories

Improving quality of digital life is key to reinfo ..

3 hours ago

UN Chief Says 2021 Must Be Year to Put World Back ..

37 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia Plans to Sell Shares of Aramco to Boo ..

37 minutes ago

Number of Ukrainians Willing to Participate in Pro ..

40 minutes ago

US Ad Blitz Seeks Biden Clemency for Non-Violent P ..

40 minutes ago

EU agency recommends 3 weeks between Pfizer/BioNTe ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.