US Capitol Police Chief Identifies Slain Officer As 18-Year Veteran William Evans

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 03rd April 2021 | 02:00 AM

US Capitol Police Chief Identifies Slain Officer as 18-Year Veteran William Evans

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2021) The Capitol Police officer who died in the attack earlier on Friday was 18-year veteran William Evans, Police Chief Yogananda Pittman said.

"It is with profound sadness that I share the news of the passing of Officer William 'Billy' Evans this afternoon from injuries he sustained following an attack at the North Barricade by a lone assailant," Pittman said in a statement.

Evan began his service with the Capitol Police on March 7, 2003 and was a member of the Capitol Division's First Responder's Unit, Pittman said.

Earlier on Friday, a man ram his vehicle into two Capitol Police officers at an access point near the Capitol building.

Pittman said during a press conference that the suspect exited his vehicle and tried to attack police officers with a knife before he was shot and killed.

Evans died from injuries he sustained in the attack.

