US Capitol Police Chief Identifies Slain Officer As 18-Year Veteran William Evans
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2021) The Capitol Police officer who died in the attack earlier on Friday was 18-year veteran William Evans, Police Chief Yogananda Pittman said.
"It is with profound sadness that I share the news of the passing of Officer William 'Billy' Evans this afternoon from injuries he sustained following an attack at the North Barricade by a lone assailant," Pittman said in a statement.
Evan began his service with the Capitol Police on March 7, 2003 and was a member of the Capitol Division's First Responder's Unit, Pittman said.
Earlier on Friday, a man ram his vehicle into two Capitol Police officers at an access point near the Capitol building.
Pittman said during a press conference that the suspect exited his vehicle and tried to attack police officers with a knife before he was shot and killed.