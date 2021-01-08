US Capitol Police Chief Resigns in Wake of Pro-Trump Mob Attack

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2021) US Capitol Hill Police Chief Steven Sund has submitted his letter of resignation, a day after the Capitol Building was sieged by pro-Trump supporters.

"I am respectfully submitting my letter of resignation, effective Sunday, January 16, 2021," Sund said in the letter to the Capitol Police board on Thursday.

Thousands of Trump supporters violently stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday in a bid to prevent Congress from certifying the election results. The protesters attacked police with metal pipes and chemical irritants, damaged property, seized the inauguration stage and occupied the rotunda inside the Capitol building. The attack came after Trump urged his supporters to keep fighting to overturn the election results.