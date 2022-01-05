US Capitol Police Chief Says No Concerns Over Potential Incidents on January 6

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2022) The US Capitol Police have no indications of potential incidents related to the upcoming anniversary of the January 6 attack, Chief Tom Manger told reporters on Tuesday.

"The short answer is no," Manger said when asked if he has concerns.

There is no intelligence information that indicates potential problems, he added

US Homeland Security Department said earlier on Tuesday that there is no indication of threats related to the upcoming anniversary.

On January 6, at least five people died in connection with the breach of the US Capitol by supporters of former US President Donald Trump in a bid to prevent Congress from certifying Joe Biden's election victory.

More than 700 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the US Capitol, including over 220 facing charges of impeding law enforcement, according to the US Justice Department.