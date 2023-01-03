US Capitol Police Chief Warns of Threat of Riot Similar to 2021 Capitol Attack

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2023) US Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger warned of the threat of a new riot similar to the Capitol attack on January 6, 2021.

"With the polarized state of our nation, an attack like the one our Department endured on January 6, 2021, could be attempted again," Manger said in a statement.

"Should the unthinkable happen, we will be ready," he said.