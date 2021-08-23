UrduPoint.com

US Capitol Police Clears Officer Who Shot Trump Supporter Ashli Babbitt In January 6 Riot

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 33 minutes ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 11:51 PM

US Capitol Police (USCP) said on Monday that it cleared the officer who shot dead US Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt during the January 6 riot when former President Donald Trump supporters protested lawmakers certifying the 2020 presidential results in several US states that Trump considered invalid

"The United States Capitol Police has completed the internal investigation into the fatal shooting of Ms. Ashli Babbitt, which occurred in the Speaker's Lobby on January 6," Capitol Police said in a press release. "USCP's Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) determined the officer's conduct was lawful and within Department policy.

"

The US Capitol Police said the officer used deadly force to defend members of Congress, staff and the democratic process.

The officer's identity will not be released due to safety concerns given the numerous credible threats, the release said.

On April 14, the US Justice Department cleared the officer of any criminal misconduct.

Babbitt, 35, was a 14-year US Air Force veteran who served in the 2003 Iraq war and had been decorated during her years of service. Trump referred to the police officer who shot her as a murderer.

