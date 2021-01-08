UrduPoint.com
US Capitol Police Confirms Death Of Officer Injured In Pro-Trump Riot

Sumaira FH 38 seconds ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 11:00 AM

US Capitol Police Confirms Death of Officer Injured in Pro-Trump Riot

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2021) The United States Capitol Police (USCP) has confirmed the death of the officer who had been injured during a violent riot in support of President Donald Trump that took place at the Capitol building on Wednesday.

CNN previously reported, citing sources, that an officer involved in dispersing the pro-Trump riot had died, however USCP initially refuted this information.

"At approximately 9:30 p.m. [02:30 GMT on Friday] this evening (January 7, 2021), United States Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick passed away due to injuries sustained while on-duty. Officer Sicknick was responding to the riots on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol and was injured while physically engaging with protesters," the statement said.

This is the fifth victim related to the protests in Washington.

Earlier, it became known that US Air Force veteran Ashley Babbitt, a strong supporter of Trump, had been fatally shot by police during the raid on the Capitol.

Trump's supporters violently stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday in a bid to prevent Congress from certifying the election results. The protesters attacked police with metal pipes and chemical irritants, damaged property, seized the inauguration stage and occupied the rotunda inside the Capitol building. The attack came after Trump urged his supporters to keep fighting to overturn the election results.

On Thursday, Trump said that he is "outraged" by the violent riot at the Capitol and confirmed that he was working to ensure a smooth transition of power to President-elect Joe Biden and his administration.

