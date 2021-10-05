US Capitol Police Detains Man in Suspicious Vehicle Outside Supreme Court Building

US Capitol Police said in a tweet on Tuesday that it was investigating a suspicious vehicle parked in front of the Supreme Court building and detained a man in the car soon after police officers tried to talk with him

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2021) US Capitol Police said in a tweet on Tuesday that it was investigating a suspicious vehicle parked in front of the Supreme Court building and detained a man in the car soon after police officers tried to talk with him.

"We are investigating a suspicious vehicle in front of the Supreme Court along First Street, NE.

Please stay away from the area," the tweet said.

Several streets in the vicinity of the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC have been closed while the investigation is ongoing.

"One of our teams just moved in and extracted the man from the SUV. The man is in custody. Everyone is safe," US Capitol Police said in another tweet a short while after.

The police force announced a press conference on the matter at 11:45 a.m. local time (15:45 GMT).