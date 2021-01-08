US Capitol Police Officer Involved In Pro-Trump Mob Riots Has Died - CNN
Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 05:20 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2021) A US Capitol police officer involved in the pro-Trump riot at the Capitol Building has died, CNN reported citing three sources.
The report said on Thursday that the officer died from events related to the unrest at the Capitol Building.
The police officer is the fifth person who has died in connection to Wednesday's event.