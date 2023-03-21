US Capitol Police Preparing for Protests Ahead of Potential Indictment of Trump - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) The United States Capitol Police is elevating security posture preparation for protests that may take place in Washington ahead of a possible indictment of former US President Donald Trump, the Politico newspaper reported, citing sources familiar with the situation.

Security levels will be strengthened starting Tuesday morning, the sources told the newspaper, adding that bicycle rack-type fencing could be deployed as well.

Some police intelligence officers have also suggested that mass protests may take place near Trump's residence at a Mar-a-Lago resort and in New York City, rather than in front of the US Capitol.

On Saturday, Trump said on his social media platform, Truth Social, that he expected to be arrested on March 21 and called on his supporters to protest. Trump criticized a "corrupt and highly political" Manhattan District Attorney's Office for trying to arrest him based on "old and fully debunked" charges.

Trump's possible arrest is reportedly connected with alleged illegal payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2016 in a bid to prevent her from disclosing her 2006 sexual affair with him. Trump has denied all accusations.