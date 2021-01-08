UrduPoint.com
US Capitol Police Refute Media Reports On Death Of Officer After Wednesday Riot

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 08:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2021) The United States Capitol Police (USCP) on Thursday refuted media reports that claimed one of the officers who suffered injuries during a violent riot that took place at the Capitol building has later died were inaccurate.

Earlier in the day, CNN reported, citing sources, that an officer involved in the pro-Trump riot has died.

According to the USCP, reports "are not accurate" and no officers have passed away, although some were injured and required hospitalization.

Thousands of supporters of US President Donald Trump violently stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday in a bid to prevent Congress from certifying the election results. The protesters attacked police with metal pipes and chemical irritants, damaged property, seized the inauguration stage and occupied the rotunda inside the Capitol building.

