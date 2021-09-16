WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) The US Capitol Police have requested the Pentagon's assistance with security for a protest scheduled this weekend in support of individuals arrested in connection with the January 6 Capitol riot, Pentagon Spokesperson John Kirby said during a press briefing on Wednesday.

"We have received a request from the Capitol Police for some assistance for this weekend's scheduled protests," Kirby said. "My understanding is it is not an exorbitant ask, it is not of a particularly large size or major capability. I think it's really more in the form of some manpower support."