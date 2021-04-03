US Capitol Police Respond After Vehicle Rams 2 Officers, Knife-Wielding Suspect Shot

US Capitol Police (USCP) said on Friday that a vehicle rammed into two USCP officers at an access point at the Capitol and the suspect is in custody

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) US Capitol Police (USCP) said on Friday that a vehicle rammed into two USCP officers at an access point at the Capitol and the suspect is in custody.

"USCP is responding to the North Barricade vehicle access point along [Constitution] Avenue for reports someone rammed a vehicle into two USCP officers. A suspect is in custody. Both officers are injured.

All three have been transported to the hospital," Capitol Police said in a statement.

The Washington Post reported that the suspect was shot and that two officers appear to be in critical condition.

Multiple media outlets said the suspect had a knife.

Earlier in the day, US Capitol Police locked down the Capitol due to an external threat. Several road closures have been put in place around the Capitol grounds due to a police investigation including at Maryland Av, NE and Constitution Av, NE west bound towards the capitol is currently closed.