US Capitol Police Say Arrested 33 People for Blocking Traffic Amid Abortion Case Protests

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) A total of 33 individuals have been arrested for blocking traffic amid demonstrations by pro- and anti-abortion demonstrators sparked by the beginning of oral arguments in the US Supreme Court case against a Mississippi state abortion law, the US Capitol Police said on Wednesday.

"We arrested a total of 33 people for Crowding, Obstructing or Incommoding (DC Code § 22-1307). They were blocking traffic on Constitution Avenue. This does not affect the lawful demonstrators who are in front of the US Supreme Court," the Capitol Police said in a staement via Twitter.

The US Capitol Police warned some 40 demonstrators three times earlier on Wednesday for blocking traffic, the statement said.

The Supreme Court heart opening arguments in a case challenging a Mississippi state abortion law that restricts abortions starting at 15 weeks of pregnancy. Should the Supreme Court, which has a 6-3 conservative majority, side with the state of Mississippi, it would overturn its previous Roe v. Wade decision.