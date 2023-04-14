US Capitol Police Say Found Rifle Wrapped in Blanket in Pickup Truck Near Capitol Hill

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) The US Capitol Police said on Friday they have found an assault rifle in a pickup truck near Capitol Hill, with the driver now facing charges.

"This morning the United States Police (USCP) stopped an assault rifle, with an extended magazine, before it reached Capitol Hill," police said in a statement.

The incident occurred at 5 a.m. (9:00 GMT), when a USCP screening team found the gun, which was partially wrapped in a blanket in the back seat of a large Ford pickup truck.

"The rifle was confiscated at an off-site delivery facility where the Department inspects delivery vehicles before they get to Capitol Grounds," the statement noted, recalling that all weapons are prohibited from Capitol Grounds.

While the investigation is underway, the police have no evidence that the driver, a 57-year-old man from the state of Maryland, wanted to target the Congress or the Capitol Complex, they added. However, he is facing charges for possession of an unregistered firearm, possession of unregistered ammunition, and unlawful activity, according to the statement.