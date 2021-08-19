UrduPoint.com

US Capitol Police Say Investigating Active Bomb Threat Near Library Of Congress

Faizan Hashmi 58 seconds ago Thu 19th August 2021 | 07:40 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) The US Capitol Police (USCP) confirmed in a tweet on Thursday that they are investigating an active bomb threat near the library of Congress and Capitol Complex in Washington following reports of a possible truck with explosives.

"This is an active bomb threat investigation.

The staging area for journalists covering this situation is at Constitution and First Street, NW for your safety. Please continue to avoid the area around the Library of Congress," USCP said.

Nearby office buildings have either been evacuated or placed on lockdown. CNN reported that negotiators have been sent to the scene in order to reason with a man in the purported truck.

