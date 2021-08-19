UrduPoint.com

US Capitol Police Say Investigating Reports Of Suspicious Truck Near Library Of Congress

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 19th August 2021 | 07:40 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) The US Capitol Police (USCP) said on Thursday that it is investigating a suspicious vehicle near the library of Congress in Washington, DC amid reports of a possible truck with explosives.

"The USCP is responding to a suspicious vehicle near the Library of Congress.

Please stay away from this area and follow this account for the latest information," USCP said via Twitter.

The USCP added in a subsequent tweet that the investigation is ongoing and they are monitoring the situation closely.

The announcements came amid reports that a truck that could possibly carry explosives near the Madison and Jefferson buildings of the Library of Congress. They are located nearby the Capitol and US House of Representatives office buildings.

