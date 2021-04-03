US Capitol Police Say Responding After Someone Rammed Vehicle Into 2 Officers

US Capitol Police (USCP) said on Friday that a vehicle rammed into two USCP officers at an access point at the Capitol and the suspect is in custody

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) US Capitol Police (USCP) said on Friday that a vehicle rammed into two USCP officers at an access point at the Capitol and the suspect is in custody.

"USCP is responding to the North Barricade vehicle access point along Independence Avenue for reports someone rammed a vehicle into two USCP officers.

A suspect is in custody. Both officers are injured. All three have been transported to the hospital," Capitol Police said in a statement.