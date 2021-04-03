UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Capitol Police Say Responding After Someone Rammed Vehicle Into 2 Officers

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 03rd April 2021 | 12:01 AM

US Capitol Police Say Responding After Someone Rammed Vehicle Into 2 Officers

US Capitol Police (USCP) said on Friday that a vehicle rammed into two USCP officers at an access point at the Capitol and the suspect is in custody

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) US Capitol Police (USCP) said on Friday that a vehicle rammed into two USCP officers at an access point at the Capitol and the suspect is in custody.

"USCP is responding to the North Barricade vehicle access point along Independence Avenue for reports someone rammed a vehicle into two USCP officers.

A suspect is in custody. Both officers are injured. All three have been transported to the hospital," Capitol Police said in a statement.

Related Topics

Injured Police Vehicle Independence All

Recent Stories

Ras Al Khaimah International Airport welcomes Ross ..

32 minutes ago

Boko Haram claims it downed Nigerian fighter jet

1 minute ago

19 Ramazan bazaars to be established in Faisalabad ..

1 minute ago

Emergency Teams Transport 2 People Injured in Atta ..

1 minute ago

France's Total Evacuates All Personnel From Mozamb ..

53 minutes ago

Berlin Says Monitors Situation on Russia-Ukraine B ..

53 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.