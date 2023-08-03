US Capitol Police Say Responding to Report of Active Shooter at Senate Office Buildings

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2023) US Capitol Police said on Wednesday that officers are searching the Senate Office Buildings in response to a concerning 991 call related to a possible active shooter and urged people to stay away from the scene.

"Our officers are searching in and around the Senate Office Buildings in response to a concerning 911 call. Please stay away from the area as we are still investigating," the police said via Twitter. "If you are inside the Senate Buildings, everyone inside should be sheltering in place as the report was for a possible active shooter. It should be noted that we do not have any confirmed reports of gunshots."