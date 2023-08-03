Open Menu

US Capitol Police Say Responding To Report Of Active Shooter At Senate Office Buildings

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 03, 2023 | 12:10 AM

US Capitol Police Say Responding to Report of Active Shooter at Senate Office Buildings

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2023) US Capitol Police said on Wednesday that officers are searching the Senate Office Buildings in response to a concerning 991 call related to a possible active shooter and urged people to stay away from the scene.

"Our officers are searching in and around the Senate Office Buildings in response to a concerning 911 call. Please stay away from the area as we are still investigating," the police said via Twitter. "If you are inside the Senate Buildings, everyone inside should be sheltering in place as the report was for a possible active shooter. It should be noted that we do not have any confirmed reports of gunshots." 

Related Topics

Senate Police Twitter From

Recent Stories

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) defers PTI c ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) defers PTI chief's indictment in contempt ..

25 minutes ago
 Former Biden Associate Says Calls Between Joe, Hun ..

Former Biden Associate Says Calls Between Joe, Hunter Biden Constitute Abuse of ..

25 minutes ago
 UoT's Syndicate members urge assurance of quality ..

UoT's Syndicate members urge assurance of quality education at university

35 minutes ago
 Three killed in Sariab Road firing

Three killed in Sariab Road firing

41 minutes ago
 Two street criminals held, arms recovered

Two street criminals held, arms recovered

42 minutes ago
 NEOC Coordinator lauds polio teams' efforts for er ..

NEOC Coordinator lauds polio teams' efforts for eradicating poliovirus

42 minutes ago
Dar congratulates FBR team for achieving July 2023 ..

Dar congratulates FBR team for achieving July 2023 revenue target of Rs 539 bln

42 minutes ago
 IGP organizes ceremony in honor of heroes of Punja ..

IGP organizes ceremony in honor of heroes of Punjab Police

42 minutes ago
 US House Republicans Open Probe Into Alleged China ..

US House Republicans Open Probe Into Alleged China Email Hack of Federal Agencie ..

42 minutes ago
 Chinese delegation led by Consul General meets wit ..

Chinese delegation led by Consul General meets with Inspector General Police Pun ..

52 minutes ago
 Contradictions Between Ukraine, Poland Will Only I ..

Contradictions Between Ukraine, Poland Will Only Increase - Kremlin

45 minutes ago
 Hajj pilgrims to receive up to Rs 185,000 refund: ..

Hajj pilgrims to receive up to Rs 185,000 refund: NA body told

45 minutes ago

More Stories From World