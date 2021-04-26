US Capitol Police Says Arrested Virginia Man for Hopping Protective Fence

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2021) The United States Capitol Police (USCP) said on Monday that it has arrested a Virginia man for hopping the protective fencing around the US Capitol complex late on Sunday night.

"A man is in custody this afternoon after he entered a restricted area inside the perimeter fence.

At 11:38 pm a man scaled the fence along First Street, SW. The suspect, 22-year-old Marc Beauchamp of Henrico, VA, was immediately stopped by several officers and arrested for unlawful entry," the USCP said via Twitter.