UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Capitol Police Says Arrested Virginia Man For Hopping Protective Fence

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 10:40 PM

US Capitol Police Says Arrested Virginia Man for Hopping Protective Fence

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2021) The United States Capitol Police (USCP) said on Monday that it has arrested a Virginia man for hopping the protective fencing around the US Capitol complex late on Sunday night.

"A man is in custody this afternoon after he entered a restricted area inside the perimeter fence.

At 11:38 pm a man scaled the fence along First Street, SW. The suspect, 22-year-old Marc Beauchamp of Henrico, VA, was immediately stopped by several officers and arrested for unlawful entry," the USCP said via Twitter.

Related Topics

Police Twitter Man Virginia United States Sunday

Recent Stories

UAE, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain to hold regional rac ..

2 hours ago

Ceremony held to commemorate World Immunization We ..

10 minutes ago

Iran Covid death toll passes 70,000

10 minutes ago

Pakistan, China can collaborate in fruit processin ..

10 minutes ago

Webinar urges govt to look futuristic in its polic ..

10 minutes ago

Comprehensive mechanism being followed to control ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.