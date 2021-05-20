UrduPoint.com
US Capitol Police Says Disappointed In Republicans Rejecting January 6 Commission Probe

Thu 20th May 2021 | 03:50 AM

US Capitol Police Says Disappointed in Republicans Rejecting January 6 Commission Probe

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) The US Capitol Police (USCP) sent a letter to members of Congress in which it expressed disappointment with the Republican lawmakers who stand in opposition to the proposal to form a September 11-style commission to investigate the January 6 riot incident on the Capitol grounds.

"We, members of the United States Capitol Police, write this letter to express our profound disappointment with the recent comments from both chambers' minority leaders expressing no need for a January 6th commission," the letter said on Wednesday.

The USCP said in the letter that it is inconceivable how some lawmakers downplay the events of January 6 and can do so at present only because officers protected them on that day.

Earlier on Wednesday, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said he opposes forming a September 11-style commission to investigate the Janaury 6 incident. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy similarly voiced opposition to such a move.

On January 6, a group of Trump supporters entered the Capitol in an effort to protest lawmakers formalizing the results of the 2020 presidential election that former President Donald Trump claimed was stolen. US authorities have investigated more than 170 cases connected to the incident so far.

