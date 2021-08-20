WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2021) Officers have found possible bomb-making materials in a car belonging to the suspect in explosion threat case near the library of Congress, the US Capitol Police Department announced in a press release.

"This afternoon, the United States Capitol Police safely took a bomb threat suspect into custody, cleared the vehicle and has now determined the area is safe," the release said on Thursday. "Investigators are still on the scene. A bomb was not found in the vehicle, but possible bomb making materials were collected from the truck."