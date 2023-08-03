US Capitol Police Says Getting Ready to Reopen Buildings After Checking for Active Shooter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2023) The US Capitol Police (USCP) said on Wednesday that it is getting ready to re-open the Senate office buildings after they were cleared amid reports of an active shooter.

"4:17 p.m. (20:17 GMT): USCP is standing by to prepare the Senate office buildings for re-entry. There is no active threat at this time," the police said in a tweet.

US Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger also said that the police have found no confirmation of an active shooter in any of the buildings and that a call that caused all the turmoil may have been a bogus one.

According to Manger, USCP cleared a total of three office buildings after someone called the police at about 2:30 p.m. (18:30 GMT) and reported an active shooter inside one of the buildings in the vicinity of the US Capitol.