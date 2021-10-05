UrduPoint.com

US Capitol Police Says Investigating Suspicious Vehicle In Front Of Supreme Court Building

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 07:44 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2021) US Capitol Police said in a tweet on Tuesday that it is investigating a suspicious vehicle parked in front of the Supreme Court building and asks everyone to stay away from the area.

"We are investigating a suspicious vehicle in front of the Supreme Court along First Street, NE.

Please stay away from the area," the tweet said.

Several streets in the vicinity of the Supreme Court in Washington, DC have been closed while the investigation is ongoing.

