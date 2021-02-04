US Capitol Police Secure COVID-19 Vaccines for All Officers - Chief

(@FahadShabbir)

The US Capitol Police force (USPC), which suffered a mini coronavirus outbreak after the January 6 unrest involving a group of Trump supporters, managed to secure vaccine doses for every officer and staff, acting Chief Yogananda Pittman said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) The US Capitol Police force (USPC), which suffered a mini coronavirus outbreak after the January 6 unrest involving a group of Trump supporters, managed to secure vaccine doses for every officer and staff, acting Chief Yogananda Pittman said on Thursday.

"Thanks to the efforts of the congressional leadership, especially House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the administration, enough doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been secured to vaccinate all USCP personnel," Pittman said in a press release.

Pittman added that the vaccine doses are expected to arrive "shortly," with plans for shots to be administered by the Capitol's Office of the Attending Physician.

At least 38 Capitol Police officers and scores of National Guard troops tested positive for the novel coronavirus following the January 6 unrest at the Capitol by a group of protesters, who claimed massive election fraud cost former President Donald Trump his bid for a second term, according to media reports.