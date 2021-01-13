UrduPoint.com
US Capitol Police To Screen Lawmakers For Guns When Entering House - Sergeant At Arms

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 04:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) Lawmakers entering the House floor will be required to pass through airport-style security in a bid to keep the chamber gun free under upgraded security measures following last week's violent takeover of the Capitol by protesters, acting Sergeant at Arms Timothy Blodgett said.

"Effective immediately, all persons, including Members, are required to undergo security screening when entering the House chamber," Blodgett said in a notice on Tuesday.

The notice said magnetometers are deployed at chamber entrances to help enforce a longstanding policy prohibiting guns on the floor, although members will still be allowed to have firearms in their offices.

The move to upgrade security follows last week's takeover of the Capitol by hundreds of protesters who believe unsubstantiated claims that massive fraud prevented President Donald Trump's re-election.

Police confiscated guns from at least six protesters, while discovering casches of Molotov cocktails and other incendiary devices when securing the Capitol.

Blodgett took charge of security for the House following the resignation of House Sergeant-at-Arms Paul Irving on Monday amid outrage over lax security that left the Capitol lightly guarded. Blodgett's notice also warned lawmakers that facemasks are required for admission to the House chamber and that members inside the chamber without facemasks would be removed.

Dozens of members have so-called concealed carry permits, which allow them to carry guns in public as long as the weapons are out of sight, according to media reports.

