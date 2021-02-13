UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Capitol Police Union Issues Vote Of No Confidence In Bosses - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 13th February 2021 | 07:20 PM

US Capitol Police Union Issues Vote of No Confidence in Bosses - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2021) The rank and file of the US Capitol police have issued a vote of no confidence in the force's leaders, more than a month after the building was stormed by a mob of Donald Trump's supporters, media said.

The vote began on Thursday afternoon and lasted for 24 hours, according to CNN sources. Only union members took part in the ballot.

The results, which were shared with the news channel, saw each member of the seven-strong leadership team headed by acting chief Yoganada Pittman handed a no-confidence vote.

Capitol officers have reportedly complained about intelligence and operational failures in the run-up to the January 6 breach of the building and said they did not trust in the bosses ability to prevent further incidents.

The storming left dozens of officers wounded and one killed. The union vote was postponed by a week because it initially coincided with the funeral service for the slain officer, Brian Sicknick.

Related Topics

Police Vote Trump January Media

Recent Stories

Hope Probe’s success in Mars makes headlines in ..

2 hours ago

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace publishes f ..

2 hours ago

103,469 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

2 hours ago

‘Yea Hamari Pawri Ho rahi hey’ girl storms int ..

3 hours ago

101 Kanal agri, commercial land retrieved

3 hours ago

Advisory for growers of melon cultivation

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.