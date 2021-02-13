US Capitol Police Union Issues Vote of No Confidence in Bosses - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2021) The rank and file of the US Capitol police have issued a vote of no confidence in the force's leaders, more than a month after the building was stormed by a mob of Donald Trump's supporters, media said.

The vote began on Thursday afternoon and lasted for 24 hours, according to CNN sources. Only union members took part in the ballot.

The results, which were shared with the news channel, saw each member of the seven-strong leadership team headed by acting chief Yoganada Pittman handed a no-confidence vote.

Capitol officers have reportedly complained about intelligence and operational failures in the run-up to the January 6 breach of the building and said they did not trust in the bosses ability to prevent further incidents.

The storming left dozens of officers wounded and one killed. The union vote was postponed by a week because it initially coincided with the funeral service for the slain officer, Brian Sicknick.