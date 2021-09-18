UrduPoint.com

US Capitol Police Warns Of Violence At Rally Supporting Those Charged In January 6 Riot

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) US Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger confirmed on Friday that there have been threats of violence related to the rally planned in Washington this weekend to support the individuals charged in connection to the January 6 riot.

"We are planning for a safe event tomorrow but there have been threats of violence associated with the events for tomorrow and we have a strong plan in place to ensure that it remains peaceful, and if violence does occur, that we can stop it as quickly as possible," Manger said during a press conference.

Manger said they cannot confirm if the threats of violence are credible but emphasized they will not take any chances in the wake of the attack on the Capitol on January 6. He added that law enforcement has plans in place to prevent clashes between the "Justice for J6" protesters and counter-protesters who will hold a demonstration in Washington on Saturday as well.

