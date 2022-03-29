US Capitol Riot Committee Advances Measure to Cite Ex-Trump Advisers for Criminal Contempt

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) The US House committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot by a 9-0 vote advanced a measure recommending the House of Representatives cite former Trump administration advisers Peter Navarro and Daniel Scavino for criminal contempt for refusing to cooperate with the panel's probe.

The meeting on Monday is the third time the committee has convened to consider criminal contempt charges against those associated with former President Donald Trump. The panel has so far approved contempt referrals for former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clarke, former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and former Trump strategist Steve Bannon.

Navarro served as former President Donald Trump's director of trade and manufacturing policy, and the policy coordinator for the National Defense Production Act. Scavino was Trump's deputy chief of staff.