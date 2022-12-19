UrduPoint.com

US Capitol Riot Panel To Vote On Trump Criminal Charges

Faizan Hashmi Published December 19, 2022 | 10:43 PM

Lawmakers investigating last year's deadly assault on the US Capitol are set to vote at their final public meeting Monday on whether to recommend criminal charges against former president Donald Trump

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :Lawmakers investigating last year's deadly assault on the US Capitol are set to vote at their final public meeting Monday on whether to recommend criminal charges against former president Donald Trump.

The decision will be the culmination an 18-month probe by a House of Representatives select committee that interviewed more than 1,000 witnesses and held explosive public hearings on the storming of Congress on January 6, 2021.

At least five people died after a mob whipped up by Trump's false claims of a stolen election and directed to march on Congress by the defeated president ransacked the seat of US democracy in a thwarted bid to prevent the transfer of power to President Joe Biden.

The committee is expected to urge the Justice Department to pursue Trump on at least three charges related to the violence -- inciting an insurrection, obstructing an official proceeding and conspiring to defraud the United States.

The referrals would be largely symbolic, as the panel has no control over charging decisions, which rest with the Justice Department.

Jack Smith, a largely independent special prosecutor appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, is leading his own investigation into Trump related to the 2020 election.

But the lawmakers' move would nevertheless be historic, as Congress has never made a criminal referral against a current or former president.

It would also be a major blow to Trump amid a series of missteps in the weeks since he announced a comeback bid for the White House.

Charges could eventually result in prison time and a ban from public office for the 76-year-old tycoon, who still wields considerable power in the Republican Party.

"I think that the evidence is there that Donald Trump committed criminal offenses in connection with his efforts to overturn the election," Democratic committee member Adam Schiff, a former Federal prosecutor, told CNN on Sunday.

