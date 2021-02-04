UrduPoint.com
US Capitol Riot Prompts Congress Request For Secret Service Security Briefing - Committee

Thu 04th February 2021 | 01:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) The US House Oversight Committee asked the Secret Service for a closed-door briefing on presidential security, including intelligence on extremists who stormed the Capitol on January 6, in a letter to Secret Service Director James Murray on Wednesday.

"Since the events of January 6, 2021, law enforcement and intelligence officials have warned about increased 'chatter' among various domestic violent extremists (DVEs) and militia organizations online, some of whom may be plotting attacks with significant consequences for US national security," the letter said.

The committee also sought information on a Joint Intelligence Bulletin by the FBI, Department of Homeland Security and National Counterterrorism Center prior to the January 6 storming of the Capitol building.

The assessment reportedly warned of violence by "ideologically-motivated violent extremists with objections to the exercise of governmental authority and the presidential transition," the letter said.

It remains unclear why few Capitol Police officers were in place when the angry supporters of then-President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol rotunda, House and Senate chambers and lawmaker offices in a battle with understaffed law enforcement.

"It is imperative that the Secret Service provide Congress with a complete threat assessment and security briefing to ensure that your agency has the resources and authorities necessary to ensure the successful completion of its protective security mission," said the letter signed by committee Chair Carolyn Maloney and ranking Republican Stephen Lynch.

The letter also requested an analysis of the how threats from extremists affect security of the President, Vice President, former Presidents and Vice Presidents, and their families, as well as the state of intelligence sharing and coordination between Federal, state, and local law enforcement.

