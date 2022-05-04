US Capitol Riot Protester Pleads Guilty to Hitting Police With Metal Frame - Justice Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2022) A participant in the January 6, 2021 riot that broke into the US Capitol has entered a guilty plea after admitting that he assaulted police officers with a metal frame, the Department of Justice said in a press release.

"A Pennsylvania man pleaded guilty today to two felony charges, including for assaulting law enforcement officers, during the breach of the US Capitol on January 6, 2021," the release said on Tuesday. "His and others' actions disrupted a joint session of the US Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the presidential election.

"

Marshall Neefe, 25, of Newville, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty in Washington, DC to charges of conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding and assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers," the release said.

In one communication before the riot, Neefe wrote, "We goin?... Cause hot damn son I really wanna crack some commie skulls" and in the riot he used a large metal sign frame - at least eight feet tall and 10 feet wide to assault a defensive line of police officers, the release said.