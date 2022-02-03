US Capitol Rioter Dressed as Caveman Pleads Guilty to Disorder Charges - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) A New York man who helped storm the US Capitol last January while dressed as a caveman has pleaded guilty to charges of civil disorder and stealing government property, the Justice Department said on Wednesday.

"A New York man pleaded guilty today to charges related to the breach of the US Capitol on January 6, 2021," the department said in a press release. "Aaron Mostofsky, 35, of Brooklyn, New York pleaded guilty to a felony charge of civil disorder and misdemeanor charges of theft of government property and entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds."

According to court documents, Mostofsky dressed as a caveman and joined a group of rioters pushing against a police line that was attempting to limit the crowd's access to the Capitol.

Mostofsky used his weight and strength in the effort to break the police line, the release said. He picked up a Capitol Police bullet-proof vest and put it on.

Mostofsky will be sentenced on May 6 and faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

In the year since the Capitol riot, more than 725 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the building, including over 225 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. More than 165 individuals have pleaded guilty to Federal charges, including 22 to felony offenses, the Justice Department said.