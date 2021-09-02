US Capitol Rioter Faces Extra Charges for Drugs, Guns Found at Home - Justice Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) A man arrested for participating in the January 6 US Capitol riot faces a slew of drug and gun charges stemming from a subsequent search of his home, the Justice Department said.

"As part of the [Capitol riot] investigation, search warrants authorizing the FBI to search [Elias] Costianes's residence, vehicle, and the cellphone believed to have been used by Costianes during the riot, were executed on February 12, 2021," Justice said in a press release on Wednesday.

A criminal complaint unsealed on Wednesday disclosed what officers found in the search, including a 9mm pistol; a M&P 15 semi-automatic rifle; a 0.

223 caliber semi-automatic rifle; a shotgun, three vials of synthetic testosterone and a hypodermic needle. Officers also found an ounce of marijuana in Costianes' car.

In addition, Costianes phone and an accompanying on-line storage account contained hundreds of references to purchases or plans to buy cocaine and testosterone, with accompanying prices, the complaint said.

If convicted, Costianes faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in Federal prison for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance; and a maximum of ten years in prison for possession of firearms by an unlawful user of a controlled substance.