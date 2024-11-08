Open Menu

US Capitol Rioters Await Trump Pardons

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 08, 2024 | 02:00 PM

US Capitol rioters await Trump pardons

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Donald Trump supporters who were charged with storming the US Capitol are now expecting pardons from the incoming American president, who has lauded them as "patriots" and "political prisoners."

More than 1,500 people have been charged in connection with the January 6, 2021 assault on Congress which sought to disrupt certification of Democrat Joe Biden's 2020 election victory.

"I am inclined to pardon many of them," Trump, whose first term as president ended under the cloud of the attack, said at a CNN town hall, one of a number of times he made the pledge during his 2024 bid to retake the White House.

"I can't say for every single one because a couple of them, probably, they got out of control," he said.

Trump has repeatedly played down the violence of January 6, even going so far as to describe it recently as a "day of love."

More than 140 police officers were injured in hours of clashes with rioters wielding flagpoles, baseball bats, hockey sticks and other makeshift weapons along with Tasers and canisters of bear spray.

The assault on the Capitol followed a fiery speech by then-president Trump to tens of thousands of his supporters near the White House in which he repeated his false claims that he won the 2020 race.

Several Capitol riot defendants have already seized upon Trump's election victory over Vice President Kamala Harris to ask that their trials or sentencing be put on hold.

Christopher Carnell, a 21-year-old from North Carolina, asked that a status hearing in his disorderly conduct case be delayed in light of Trump's "multiple clemency promises."

Carnell, his lawyer said, "is expecting to be relieved of the criminal prosecution that he is currently facing when the new administration takes office."

Judge Beryl Howell denied the request.

Related Topics

Election Hearing Hockey Injured Attack Police White House Trump January Congress Criminals 2020 From Race Love

Recent Stories

Gold price increases by Rs2000 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold price increases by Rs2000 per tola in Pakistan

19 minutes ago
 LHC orders to close all markets by 8pm to combat s ..

LHC orders to close all markets by 8pm to combat smog across Punjab

1 hour ago
 2nd ODI: Australia set 164-run target for Pakistan

2nd ODI: Australia set 164-run target for Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 November 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 November 2024

5 hours ago
 Clashes in Mozambique after opposition leader call ..

Clashes in Mozambique after opposition leader calls for protest

14 hours ago
PSG 'Free Palestine' banner has no place in footba ..

PSG 'Free Palestine' banner has no place in football: French minister

14 hours ago
 Chairman PAEC attends inaugural Ministerial meetin ..

Chairman PAEC attends inaugural Ministerial meeting of IAEA's World Fusion

14 hours ago
 Record heat spurs UN weather agency's call for urg ..

Record heat spurs UN weather agency's call for urgent action

14 hours ago
 Trump and UK's Labour set for rocky special relati ..

Trump and UK's Labour set for rocky special relationship

14 hours ago
 After Trump win, Orban basks in hosting European l ..

After Trump win, Orban basks in hosting European leaders

14 hours ago
 Romina emphasizes support for vulnerable communiti ..

Romina emphasizes support for vulnerable communities in climate initiatives at g ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From World