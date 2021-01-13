US Capitol Riots Result of Homegrown Violent Extremism - Counterintelligence Chief

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) The attack on the US Capitol during the riot last week is directly related to homegrown extremism, Director of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center William Evanina said on Tuesday.

"This is really homegrown, and this is extremism. Their mindset to be able to storm the US Capitol," Evanina said during a virtual conversation with the The Washington Post.

Evanina said that one can "draw a logical parallel to homegrown violent extremism," from the actions of those who rioted on Capitol Hill last week.

Extremists could have any political orientation or race, Evanina added.

On January 6, Trump supporters stormed Capitol Hill in an unsuccessful bid to prevent Congress from certifying Biden's election victory.

The riots came immediately after Trump in a speech near the White House called on his followers to keep fighting to prevent the election from being "stolen."

Democrats in Congress are trying to remove Trump from office over these developments by urging Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th amendment, which would allow him to take over citing the president's inability to discharge his duties. The Democrats also introduced articles of impeachment should Pence fail to act.

On Monday, Trump declared a state of emergency in Washington ahead of Biden's inauguration planned for January 20, after the FBI warned that armed protests might occur throughout the US.