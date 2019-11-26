US Capitol, White House on Lockdown Amid Reports of Unresponsive Aircraft - Reports

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) The US Capitol is being evacuated and the White House is on lockdown amid reports that fighter jets have been scrambled to respond to an airspace violation in Washington , local media reports said on Tuesday.

MSNBC reported that fighter jets have been scrambled in Washington after an aircraft failed to respond to air traffic controllers.

A Sputnik correspondent on the scene reported that roads around the White House were being closed to traffic.