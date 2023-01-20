US Captures Islamic State Extremist Responsible for Operations in Region - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2023) The US military has captured an extremist belonging to the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) responsible for operations in the region as well as in other places, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Thursday.

"The individual was involved the planning and facilitation of ISIS (Islamic State) operations in and outside of the region as well as global recruiting efforts," CENTCOM said in a statement.

The Islamic State operative was captured in eastern Syria on January 18 after US troops, in cooperation with their partner forces in the region, conducted a helicopter raid, the statement said.

"The capture of this ISIS operative will disrupt the terrorist organization's ability to further plot and carry out global attacks threatening US citizens, our partners and innocent civilians," CENTCOM spokesperson Col. Joe Buccino said in the statement.

The Islamic State continues to represent a security threat to US forces and their partners in the region, Buccino added.