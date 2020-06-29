UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 08:10 AM

US Car Maker Tesla No Longer Receives Federal Government Subsidies - Musk

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) The US-based Tesla car manufacturer has stopped receiving federal tax subsidies, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said.

"Btw, Tesla actually receives *least* subsidies of any automaker in US. Federal tax credit applies to other automaker EVs, but no longer Tesla," Musk wrote on Twitter.

Tesla was founded in 2003 by Musk and has since gone on to become the poster-child of electric cars, producing accessible and practical battery-powered vehicles. The company's innovations have forced car producers around the world to begin shifting towards sustainable transport.

