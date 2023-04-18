UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published April 18, 2023 | 02:30 AM

US Cardiologists Operate on 8 Children in Ukraine, Plan to Return in July - Doctor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) A group of pediatric cardiology specialists from the US-based Cardiac Alliance operated on eight children, including newborns, during its recent trip to Ukraine, the team leader Bill Novick told Sputnik.

"Our team did eight cases. All the kids did well," Novick said about a scheduled operation trip to the city of Lviv.

Visiting doctors did four complex and four regular routine surgeries, he added.

Three surgeries have been done on newborns, which is the largest number of patients of such age in one trip, Novick noted.

"So, I think, that speaks for itself that this team is now becoming an established and recognized team in Ukraine to help children with heart problems," he said.

The Cardiac Alliance is planning to return back to Lviv for another operational trip in July, he added.

The Cardiac Alliance, which consists of medical professionals from different countries, established a pediatric heart surgery project in Lviv in 2021 given that there was no such program in the western part of Ukraine at that time and children had to travel to Kiev and other cities to receive relevant treatment.

