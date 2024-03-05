Open Menu

US Cargo Planes Airdrop More Aid For Gaza: Military

Faizan Hashmi Published March 05, 2024 | 07:31 PM

US cargo planes airdrop more aid for Gaza: military

American cargo planes airdropped more than 36,000 meals to Gaza Tuesday in a joint operation with Jordan, the US military said, as the international community scrambles to curb a growing humanitarian crisis there

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) American cargo planes airdropped more than 36,000 meals to Gaza Tuesday in a joint operation with Jordan, the US military said, as the international community scrambles to curb a growing humanitarian crisis there.

The United Nations has warned of famine in Gaza, while the World Health Organization said a recent aid mission to two hospitals found horrifying scenes of children dying of starvation in the territory's north.

"US Central Command and the Royal Jordanian Air Force conducted a combined humanitarian assistance airdrop into Northern Gaza on March 5, 2024, at 2:30 p.

m. (Gaza time) to provide essential relief to civilians affected by the ongoing conflict," the military command said in a statement.

"US C-130s dropped over 36,800 US and Jordanian meal equivalents in Northern Gaza, an area of great need, allowing for civilian access to the critical aid," CENTCOM said, adding that "we continue planning for follow-on aid delivery missions."

Related Topics

World United Nations Gaza March P

Recent Stories

PSL 9: Peshawar Zalmi elect to bat first against M ..

PSL 9: Peshawar Zalmi elect to bat first against Multan Sultans

12 minutes ago
 BRT makes record commutation of 3,45,000 persons i ..

BRT makes record commutation of 3,45,000 persons in single day

53 seconds ago
 Crackdown on substandard gas cylinders continues

Crackdown on substandard gas cylinders continues

55 seconds ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reviews ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reviews Ramadan Nigahban Relief Progra ..

13 minutes ago
 Foolproof security for Ramazan ensured in Sukkur

Foolproof security for Ramazan ensured in Sukkur

17 minutes ago
 China's ceramics, art exhibitions attract domestic ..

China's ceramics, art exhibitions attract domestic, international professionals, ..

17 minutes ago
First official event announced for Princess of Wal ..

First official event announced for Princess of Wales since surgery

17 minutes ago
 BNP Mengal announces to support Achakzai in presid ..

BNP Mengal announces to support Achakzai in presidential polls

17 minutes ago
 The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah takes ..

The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah takes notice of BBA student's killi ..

17 minutes ago
 WAPDA clinches Engro U20 National Volleyball Champ ..

WAPDA clinches Engro U20 National Volleyball Championship title

20 minutes ago
 Tees to be planted in city to control environment ..

Tees to be planted in city to control environmental pollution: Mayor Karachi

20 minutes ago
 AIOU holds seminar on Islamic Criminal Law

AIOU holds seminar on Islamic Criminal Law

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World