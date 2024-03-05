US Cargo Planes Airdrop More Aid For Gaza: Military
Faizan Hashmi Published March 05, 2024 | 07:31 PM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) American cargo planes airdropped more than 36,000 meals to Gaza Tuesday in a joint operation with Jordan, the US military said, as the international community scrambles to curb a growing humanitarian crisis there.
The United Nations has warned of famine in Gaza, while the World Health Organization said a recent aid mission to two hospitals found horrifying scenes of children dying of starvation in the territory's north.
"US Central Command and the Royal Jordanian Air Force conducted a combined humanitarian assistance airdrop into Northern Gaza on March 5, 2024, at 2:30 p.
m. (Gaza time) to provide essential relief to civilians affected by the ongoing conflict," the military command said in a statement.
"US C-130s dropped over 36,800 US and Jordanian meal equivalents in Northern Gaza, an area of great need, allowing for civilian access to the critical aid," CENTCOM said, adding that "we continue planning for follow-on aid delivery missions."
